Aldermaston man denies attempted murder charge

Man, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges of carrying a meat cleaver and a knife

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

police

AN Aldermaston man has denied a charge of attempted murder.

Twenty-seven-year-old Luke Mackrory, of Lockside Court, Mallard Way, also pleaded not guilty to charges of carrying a meat cleaver and a knife during the brief hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Mackrory was arrested after a 50-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in Rhine Close, Caversham, Reading, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 31.

A trial date has been set for April 23 next year.

