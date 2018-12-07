Aldermaston man denies attempted murder charge

AN Aldermaston man has denied a charge of attempted murder.

Twenty-seven-year-old Luke Mackrory, of Lockside Court, Mallard Way, also pleaded not guilty to charges of carrying a meat cleaver and a knife during the brief hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Mackrory was arrested after a 50-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in Rhine Close, Caversham, Reading, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 31.

A trial date has been set for April 23 next year.