Trinity School celebrates Artsmark award

TRINITY School has been given the highest arts commendation that can be granted by Arts Council England – the platinum Artsmark award, the creative quality standard for schools.

Artsmark provides a framework for teachers to plan, develop and evaluate arts, culture and creativity across the curriculum and schools are awarded silver, gold or platinum, based on their achievements.

The awards demonstrate how important and valued arts subjects are to the school, with particular acknowledgement of the hard work within arts classrooms, across the school curriculum and extra curricular groups.

Trinity’s platinum accolade recognises the school’s investment in arts activities, both within the classroom and beyond, to showcase and promote the talent, passion, engagement and confidence of its pupils.

Arts Council England highlighted the school’s commitment to the arts and its ‘proactive approach in ensuring it gets the best from its pupils’.

This includes identifying artistic strengths in prospective Year 7 pupils before they join the school and the strategies employed to increase the number of boys taking up dance.

It also recognised the school’s on-going strengths in encouraging sixth form arts students to lead in various activities, including clubs and whole-school events, such as house performing arts.

Arts Council England were also impressed by the many partnerships that Trinity School have formed with other local schools and various arts organisations to further promote and engage its pupils.

These include Trinity staff visiting local primary schools to lead teaching and arts workshops and engaging with arts organisations and practitioners to visit the school and work with its pupils.

Executive headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved the platinum Artsmark award; this is the highest recognition a school can achieve for its work in the arts.

“Trinity is committed to continuing to develop our work in dance, drama and music, as we see the power in the personal development, confidence and resilience of our students.”