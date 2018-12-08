Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man stole women's underwear

Defendant admits stealing clothing 'to a value unknown'

A NEWBURY man has been convicted of stealing women’s underwear.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 23, was 55-year-old Michael David Faulkner of Tanner Court, Pelican Lane.

He admitted stealing underwear to a value unknown belonging to a named woman in Newbury on July 25.

Mr Faulkner was made subject to a six-month conditional discharge. No order for costs was made due to his lack of means, but he was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.

