Man stole women's underwear

A NEWBURY man has been convicted of stealing women’s underwear.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 23, was 55-year-old Michael David Faulkner of Tanner Court, Pelican Lane.

He admitted stealing underwear to a value unknown belonging to a named woman in Newbury on July 25.

Mr Faulkner was made subject to a six-month conditional discharge. No order for costs was made due to his lack of means, but he was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.