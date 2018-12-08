Boxer-cross Bubba enjoys a fuss

BUBBA, a four-year-old boxer-cross, is a handsome boy who is just looking for a good home.

He can be a bit worried when first meeting new people, but given time he soon becomes your best friend. He is very affectionate and enjoys a fuss.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Bubba is an adorable boy. He can be a worried boy to start with so will need calm, understanding owners who can give him the time he needs.

“He is a gorgeous lad who has so much potential.

“He needs a quieter home where he can have time to settle in.

“A home with a resident, playful dog who is confident out and about for Bubba to learn from would be ideal as he enjoys having canine company and loves to play.

“Bubba has some good basic training, but will need some further help with learning a few more life skills in the home. He is a very clever boy and a quick learner.

“He is looking for an adult-only home with patient owners who will help his confidence grow and help him reach his full potential.

“Bubba will be a great companion in the right home.”