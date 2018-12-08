Stone memorial to officer killed in Iraq

THE Kingsclere branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) held a memorial and dedication service to remember an officer who was killed while serving in Iraq.

Lieutenant Commander Darren Chapman died in Basra on May 6, 2006.

Mr Chapman attended Kingsclere Primary School and joined the Royal Navy as an enlisted rating, working his way up to being a commissioned officer, helicopter pilot and helicopter instructor.

A short service of remembrance was held on Saturday, November 24, and a memorial stone was uncovered in the RBL Memorial Garden.

This stone was dedicated and blessed by the Rev Ben Read, the vicar of St Mary’s Church, Kingsclere.

Kingsclere Royal British Legion chairman Mark Holden said: “It came to our attention that the village had no memorial to mark the sad passing of this man and thought it right and proper that something was organised on behalf of the whole community to put this right.

“With permission of Mrs Chapman and support from across the community, a stone was designed and unveiled as a permanent mark of respect and remembrance.”

The memorial service and dedication was attended by Lt Chapman’s widow Liz and members of her family, in addition to representation from 847 Naval Air Squadron, the unit he was serving with at the time of his death.