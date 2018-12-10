Newbury Library to close over Christmas and New Year

NEWBURY Library will be closed for refurbishment over the Christmas and New Year period.

The facility will shut from Monday, December 17 until Wednesday, January 2 2019.

West Berkshire Council, which runs the service, say there are no items due for return to the library during this time.

If customers have an item which was due back before December 17 and return it late, it won’t accrue additional fines during the closed period.

Libraries manager, Felicity Harrison, said: “We’re sorry if our longer than usual closure at Newbury Library over the holiday period causes any inconvenience, but we hope that library visitors will be pleased with the results of this refurbishment when the library reopens on Wednesday, January 2.”

Opening times over the festive period for all West Berkshire Libraries can be found at www.westberks.gov.uk/libraries

Many library services are available 24/7, even when the library is closed.

For instance, customers can search for, reserve and renew books, download e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines, and make use of extensive online reference resources.





