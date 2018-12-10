Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images following a theft in Newbury.

At around 11.45am on Wednesday, December 5, an 80-year-old woman withdrew money from her bank before entering WH Smith in Northbrook Street.

Two women followed the 80-year-old into the shop and stole the money and purse from her bag.

Investigating officer PC Kate Lathe, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to the two women in these CCTV images as I believe they may have vital information that could assist us with our investigation.

“If you recognise these women or witnessed this incident, please get in touch.

“You can do this using our online form quoting reference 43180371818, or by calling 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”