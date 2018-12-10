Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Police believe they may have vital information

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images following a theft in Newbury.

At around 11.45am on Wednesday, December 5, an 80-year-old woman withdrew money from her bank before entering WH Smith in Northbrook Street.

Two women followed the 80-year-old into the shop and stole the money and purse from her bag.

Investigating officer PC Kate Lathe, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to the two women in these CCTV images as I believe they may have vital information that could assist us with our investigation.

“If you recognise these women or witnessed this incident, please get in touch.

“You can do this using our online form quoting reference 43180371818, or by calling 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • JoF73

    10/12/2018 - 17:05

    So you are aware Chippenham Police FB has also issued this - Wiltshire Police are releasing CCTV images following a theft in Chippenham At around 13:45hrs on Wednesday 05th December 2018 an elderly lady (94 years old) withdrew an amount of money from Lloyds Bank, High Street, Chippenham. On leaving the bank this lady was followed by two females into WH SMITHS where one of the females has distracted the lady whilst the other female has stolen her money and purse from her shopping trolley. Understandably this has left the elderly lady very shaken and upset as she has withdrawn the money to be able to purchase Christmas gifts for her grandchildren. If you have any information that may assist the police with our enquiries please call 101 quoting reference number 54180115264 .

    Reply

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Seven crews called to barn fire

Seven crews called to barn fire

Former West Berkshire pupil reaches semi-finals of MasterChef

Former West Berkshire pupil reaches semi-finals of MasterChef

Rapist Newbury taxi driver's jail term not extended

Newbury taxi driver's jail term not extended

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33