Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Mon, 10 Dec 2018
Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images following a theft in Newbury.
At around 11.45am on Wednesday, December 5, an 80-year-old woman withdrew money from her bank before entering WH Smith in Northbrook Street.
Two women followed the 80-year-old into the shop and stole the money and purse from her bag.
Investigating officer PC Kate Lathe, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to the two women in these CCTV images as I believe they may have vital information that could assist us with our investigation.
“If you recognise these women or witnessed this incident, please get in touch.
“You can do this using our online form quoting reference 43180371818, or by calling 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
JoF73
10/12/2018 - 17:05
So you are aware Chippenham Police FB has also issued this - Wiltshire Police are releasing CCTV images following a theft in Chippenham At around 13:45hrs on Wednesday 05th December 2018 an elderly lady (94 years old) withdrew an amount of money from Lloyds Bank, High Street, Chippenham. On leaving the bank this lady was followed by two females into WH SMITHS where one of the females has distracted the lady whilst the other female has stolen her money and purse from her shopping trolley. Understandably this has left the elderly lady very shaken and upset as she has withdrawn the money to be able to purchase Christmas gifts for her grandchildren. If you have any information that may assist the police with our enquiries please call 101 quoting reference number 54180115264 .
Reply