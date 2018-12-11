Drink-driver, nearly three times limit, crashed at junction

AN alcoholic motorist crashed into another car at a junction in Thatcham.

In the dock on Wednesday, November 28, was former Kennet School pupil and mother-of-one Rachael Cruxon, of Derwent Road.

Reading magistrates heard that the 41-year-old had drunk just under three times the legal limit.

Joanna McGlew, prosecuting, said that another Thatcham motorist, Melissa Stepp, was stationary at a junction when Ms Cruxon’s car crashed into the rear offside of her vehicle.

She added: “Ms Stepp spoke to the defendant and formed the opinion that she was under the influence of alcohol.

“She therefore followed her home and waited for the police to arrive.”

Ms Cruxon was arrested, the court heard, and in interview told officers she had drunk two bottles of wine and was on her way to get more when she crashed.

Ms McGlew went on: “She confirmed that she was an alcoholic and that she had not had anything to drink following the accident.”

Ms Cruxon, who has worked for Dominos Pizza and Costa Coffee in Thatcham, admitted driving a Ford Focus in Ullswater Close, Thatcham, on November 9 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 104mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

A probation officer told the court that Ms Cruxon’s actions that day had been prompted by a “build up of stress” in relation to her partner’s health prob-lems.

The officer added: “She acknowledged her actions that day were extremely stupid.

“She had been consuming alcohol since 4pm that day and made the foolish decision to drive to buy some more.

“She doesn’t attempt to justify or minimise her actions and would like to apologise to the other driver.

“Her remorse appears genuine, in my professional assessment.”

Simon Grant, defending, said his client had sought help for her alcoholism from the substance misuse organisation Swanswell.

He added that she had lost her most recent employment as a result of her court appearance and said: “This has already had significant consequences for her lifestyle.”

Assistant district judge Michael Goodwin told Ms Cruxon: “This is a very, very high [alcohol] reading – it’s almost at the custody threshold.

“You put yourself and others at risk by driving with that level of alcohol in your system.

“The fact that there was a collision makes it even more serious.”

Ms Cruxon was made subject to a 12-month community order with the requirement that she complete 80 hours unpaid community work and 15 days rehabilitation activity.

In addition, she was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, Ms Cruxon was banned from driving for 23 months.