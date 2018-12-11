Santa sleigh drive visits Newbury this week

FATHER Christmas will be touring Newbury on an annual charity drive this week.

The Round Table Santa’s Sleigh will visit Speen, Nightingales, Turnpike and the new Racecourse estate on the evenings of December 13, 18, 19 and 20.

Father Christmas will greet residents to raise as many smiles as possible, while his team of volunteers help raise money for The Rosemary Appeal.

Last year, £2,112 went to the appeal, as a result of the charity drive.

The event is organised by Newbury & Thatcham Round Table, a local group for men aged 18 to 45 who meet twice a month, to socialise and try new activities, such as a recent paddle-boarding session.

They also organise community and fundraising events, such as the Crafty Craft race.

Round Table chairman Paul Bullock said: “Round Table is a great way to do more and try new things, as well as go to the pub with a great bunch of guys.

“But Santa’s Sleigh is the other part of Round Table – in Newbury and across the country – fun community events and fundraising for local good causes.”

President Paul Mernagh said: “New members are always welcome and we are still recruiting volunteers for the sleigh events.

“Men and women of any age can contact us.”

Follow the ‘Father Christmas is coming to Newbury’ Facebook page for event updates, and the group hopes to have its liveSanta tracker running during the events@FatherChristmasNewbury.

Round Table said that the event is run entirely by volunteers and detailed routes will not be published. An event may be postponed or cancelled if the weather is severe.

But Father Christmas is planning the following sleigh runs, with house-to-house collections: Thursday, December 13 – Speen; Tuesday, December 18 – The Nightingales; Wednesday, December 19 – Racecourse estate; Thursday, December 20 – Turnpike.

You can also see Father Christmas and his elves in Northbrook Street on Saturday, December 22, between 10am and 4pm.

If anyone would like to help Father Christmas on any of these dates, please contact Nicky on newburysleigh@gmail.com or 07929 629493.