Tigers purring over good Ofsted

A THATCHAM nursery has been praised by Ofsted.

Tigers Day Nursery was rated good following an inspection of its centre in Henwick Court, Turnpike Road, in November.

Inspector Jan Harvey rated all inspection categories – effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and outcomes for children – as good.

The result is that Tigers maintains its previous good rating from 2016.

Tigers Day Nursery manager Nicola Barkhouse said: “We were really pleased with the report and all the things important to us have been recognised.

“We are really proud of all the staff.

“We have put actions into place and staff are already working on those things and we can already see improvements.”

Ofsted praised staff who provided “a very warm and nurturing learning environment” where children and babies made caring relationships with them.

They also forged strong partnerships with parents and regularly shared updates on children’s learning and development.

“The attentive staff are positive role models,” the report said.

“They are kind and gentle when speaking and give clear instructions to children.

“The children’s behaviour is very good.”

Children were found to be happy, displaying good levels of confidence and keen to explore the nursery’s stimulating environment.

The report said that safeguarding was effective and that nursery leaders followed safe recruitment practices.

Staff provided a wide variety of resources and activities, indoors and outdoors, to encourage children to experiment and create.

In turn, children showed good thinking, imagination and language skills, gaining the key skills needed in readiness for school, being confident, sociable and considerate.

Staff were found to offer praise and encouragement as children tried new things and allowed children to take some risks to develop confidence and physical skills.

But for all the praise, Ofsted did not award Tigers its highest grade of outstanding as, occasionally, staff did not use consistent messages to help children improve their understanding of good health even further.

The report also said that staff working with mixed abilities of children did not make the best of their questioning techniques, at times.

Tigers Day Nurseries founder Alison Huntley, who won of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards, said: “It was a very good report and reads very well, talking about things we are really strong at.

“We were a few recommendations off getting outstanding.

“Pleased overall but obviously disappointed that we didn’t get it. It was such a lovely inspection.”