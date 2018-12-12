Newbury MP Richard Benyon has said he will be backing Prime Minister Theresa May in tonight's no confidence vote.

A tumultuous 24 hours for Mrs May has seen members of her party state that they have lost faith in her leadership.

The required 48 letters needed to trigger a no confidence vote reached the party's 1922 committee last night; and Conservative MPs will vote on the future of the party, Brexit and Britain from 6pm.

NewburyToday left messages with Mr Benyon this morning but the Newbury MP has since released a video on YouTube outlining his position.

In the one-minute-and-23-second post Mr Benyon said: "So quite a momentous day in Parliament today.

"I regret the decision of some of my colleagues to call a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, precisely at this time where she is trying to go the last mile to secure a deal that will secure a majority in the house of commons; and that will be welcomed by most people out there in the real world; and it just seems to me to be the wrong time to say goodbye to a Prime Minister who is working unbelievable long hours to try and get this deal through.

"And so what will happen? Well I hope she will win, and that she will get on and be able to bring to parliament this and we will vote on all kinds of permutations; and if it's rejected she may well want to pivot to some new solution. She may well want to leave that to somebody else or a caretaker but that's for another day.

"To me it is entirely the wrong time, and not the way I like things to be done in politics or in life, and therefore I will be supporting the Prime Minister in the vote tonight."

The vote will be held tonight, with the result expected at around 9pm.

Mrs May will need the backing of at least 158 Conservative MPs to remain as leader. But she could chose to resign if she wins support by a low margin.

If Mrs May loses tonight's vote she will have to resign as leader of the party. She will remain as Prime Minister until a new leader is appointed, which could take up to six weeks and draw close to January 21; the day when her Brexit deal must return to parliament.

If that happens, MPs have said that Article 50 may have to be suspended.

If Mrs May wins, she cannot be challenged for another year.