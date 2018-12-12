Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

First dog of Christmas

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Spirit is a five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves nothing more than being snuggled up under his blankets in this chilly weather.

He loves his food and loves to work for it which is great for his continued training. 

Spirit is looking for a quieter home with owners who are around for a majority of the day and can build up his time left. He loves to be with you so would prefer to be the only pet in an adult only home or one where there are older teenagers.

 If you think you’re the special someone that Spirit has been waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

