Third dog of Christmas

Reilly, a two-year-old Lurcher is a super energetic lad who just wants to be everyone’s friend – two and four-legged.

He loves to play fetch and is always keen to learn new things - he loves his tasty treats which certainly helps build up a strong friendship.

He is looking for an equally active but relaxed home environment with owners who will continue his training.

He would hugely benefit from living with a confident dog who can match his exuberant play style and show him the ropes. He’s looking for a home without children, including any visiting children. He has a lot of potential to flourish in a home who can give him the training and time he deserves.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury