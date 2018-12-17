Sixth dog of Christmas

FOUR-year-old Husky Cross, Milly is affectionate, sweet and loving.

She adores her home comforts and can often be found snuggling in her bed but equally loves being out and about exploring on her walks.

She loves investigating in the woods on quiet walks so she can truly enjoy herself. She’d prefer to be the only dog in the home and could live with children aged 14 years and over. She is a gorgeous girl who wants to enjoy the quiet side of life with a new family.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury