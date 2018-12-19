Eighth dog of Christmas

JIMMY Jim Jams is a three-year-old retired, ex-racing Greyhound.

He has hung up his racing shoes and has been learning all about home comforts in a foster home where he has discovered a love for chasing tennis balls.

He could live with a similar sized dog and children aged 11 years and over. Once settled he’ll be a loving companion.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury