Tenth dog of Christmas

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Jay the German Shepherd is 18 months old. 

He has been working super hard on his training and is now ready to find the forever home of his dreams.

He does have some worries around meeting strangers but given time and patience, he becomes an affectionate friend.

He’d love an adult-only home with minimal visitors and he would love a rural setting with plenty of space to exercise.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury

 

