Twelfth dog of Christmas

Charlie the one-year-old Border Collie is a bouncy playful lad who loves to be on the go and learning new things, putting his clever Collie mind to good use.

He is still learning about the world so his new owners will need to help build him self-confidence and make him see that the world is lots of fun.

He’d like active owners who can help keep him physically and mentally stimulated. He has so much potential and will make the perfect companion in the right home.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury