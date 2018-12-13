IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, there will be no independent inquiry to establish how the council breached EU law.

In other news, hundreds attended a memorial service to Prior's Court School staff killed in October.

Also this week, cuts targeting services to people with health issues aren't as bad as they seem, a councillor has said.

In the Hungerford edition, a threat to the town’s indoor flea markets causes alarm among traders.

In Thatcham, the town held it's lights switch on and Santa run at the weekend.

And in Hampshire, elections have been delayed by a year due to an administrative error over boundary changes.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.