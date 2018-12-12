Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

FOUR men forced their way into a West Berkshire property, stealing purses and a car parked on the drive.

The gang forced their way in through the rear window of the property in Bethesda Street, Upper Basildon, at around 1.30am on Wednesday, December 5.

Once inside, they took two purses and a set of car keys, which they used to steal a car parked on the drive.

The car has since been recovered.

The first burglar is described as being of a large build and wearing casual clothing; and the second is also described as wearing casual clothing.

The third is described as being of a slim build and wearing a puffa-style jacket with a furry hood.

The fourth also had a slim build and was wearing a light baseball cap with a dark peak.

All four men were also wearing balaclavas.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tara Hamilton, of the Investigation Hub based at Newbury police station said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about the offence to please get in touch.

“I also urge any local residents or business in the area who have CCTV cameras to please review the footage.

“If you have any information, please call 101, quoting ‘43180371369’ or make a report online. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”