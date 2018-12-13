Herring: We thoroughly deserved it

HUNGERFORD Town player/manager Ian Herring has praised his side’s ‘exceptional’ second-half performance which saw them come from behind to beat Chippenham Town on Saturday.

Former Crusaders player Nat Jarvis opened the scoring for the visitors, but two goals after half-time ensured that Hungerford secured three precious points.

The hosts were given a boost on the hour mark as Chippenham’s Dean Evans was shown a straight red card, before goals from Rhys Kavanagh and Darren Foxley sealed the with for Crusaders.

“I was obviously delighted with the result and the performance in the second half, especially,” Herring said. “Like I have said previously, we have been heading in the right direction in terms of performances and we wanted to start turning them into points, which is what we have done.”

Hungerford equalised with 25 minutes remaining, but it wasn’t until stoppage time that Foxley scored the winner.

“I sometimes forget how new the group is,” Herring admitted. “They’re a young group and they are willing because they have shown that they have got a lot of character about them.

“The lads stuck together and did what I asked them to at half-time because they were exceptional in the second half and it’s credit to them because they thoroughly deserve it.”

Kavanagh was making his second start for Hungerford, having joined on-loan from Bristol Rovers, and Herring was thrilled to see him find the net.

“It’s good to have the new lads because it’s competition for places,” he said. “It’s Rhys’ second start and he’s got himself on the scoresheet.

“We sort of forget that he’s been out injured for a long time, but he’s applied himself very well.”

New additions are working well

As well as Kavanagh, Hungerford have loaned in Cam Hargreaves from Bristol Rovers and Tommy Anderson from Birmingham City.

“It was Cam’s first senior start and I thought the energy and quality that he showed was fantastic and they’re both a credit to Bristol Rovers.

“And I thought when Tommy came on, it added another dimension for us with 15 minutes remaining and it’s pleasing they’ve all settled in,” Herring added.

The Crusaders are without a game this weekend, but they entertain Slough Town in the quarter-finals of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.

“There’s a busy period coming up over the Christmas period and we’ll train hard to prepare for the Slough game.

“We’ll approach that game like we do with any other and hopefully we can progress in that competition,” Herring added.