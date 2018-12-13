Armed police on Hungerford streets

A POLICE armed response unit was still on the streets in Hungerford this morning following a pre-dawn operation.

Officers, at least one of them armed, were stood guard by this silver car with a smashed in window in Fairview Road as children walked to the nearby Hungerford Primary School.

One resident said they saw a man kneeling on the pavement, apparently under arrest, around 6am and that several unmarked police vehicles were involved.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, James Williams, said the force had seized a car on behalf of the Metropolitan Police.

This story will be updated.