Armed police on Hungerford streets

Officers with guns in pre-dawn operation near primary school

John Garvey

A POLICE armed response unit was still on the streets in Hungerford this morning following a pre-dawn operation.

Officers, at least one of them armed, were stood guard by this silver car with a smashed in window in Fairview Road as children walked to the nearby Hungerford Primary School.

One resident said they saw a man kneeling on the pavement, apparently under arrest, around 6am and that several unmarked police vehicles were involved.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, James Williams, said the force had seized a car on behalf of the Metropolitan Police.

This story will be updated.

