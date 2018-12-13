Unbeaten Blues aiming to end year on a high

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer has challenged his side to finish 2018 on a high and continue their 100-per-cent record this season.

Blues have a 13-point lead at the top of the South West 1 East division, having won all 13 of their games, including a 57-17 win over Salisbury at Monks Lane on Saturday.

“We played into the wind for the first half and did a really good job,” Archer said. “It took us a little bit of time to get established in the game, but we scored pretty early, which was good for setting the tone.

“Unfortunately, they hit back relatively soon afterwards because we were a little loose in defence, but after that we kicked up a gear.

“We were in control from there, and it’s the third most points we have scored in a game this year,” he said.

A New Year brings new challenges

Newbury picked up their 12th try bonus point of the season and although they won convincingly, the head coach felt they could have scored more.

“We felt we left some points out there,” Archer said. “I believe we could have scored more, but equally, to get that level of a win is really good at this stage of the season.”

“It gives us a really good step onto the ladder to kick on this weekend and into the New Year.”

Newbury have a comfortable lead over Marlborough in second and Archer is more than happy with how the season has started.

“2018 has been mixed for us – we don’t dwell too much on the past,” he admitted.

“This season has been really strong and I am very pleased with where we are at as we have only dropped one point.”

Blues head to Swindon for their final game of the calendar year this weekend with Archer aiming for a strong finish.

“They have had a couple of wins now and they’ll be a different team to the team we played at Monks Lane in September,” he said.

“No doubt they will be more organised and hungrier, so it’s one we can’t take our eyes off.”