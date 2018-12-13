Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thatcham woman cleared of racial assault

Three further charges are dismissed after prosecution offered no evidence

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A THATCHAM woman has been cleared of carrying out a racially motivated attack on another woman in Newbury town centre.


Twenty-year-old Molly Barbara Hasarik, who lives at Chapel Street, denied assaulting Marta Rodrigues Da Silva in Bartholomew Street on May 12 and that the offence was racially aggravated.

On Wednesday, December 5, Ms Hasarik was found not guilty of the offence following a trial at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Hasarik had also denied three more charges – one of straightforward assault by beating against the same alleged victim on the same occasion; one of causing Laima Lebedeva harassment, alarm or distress, which was racially aggravated, in Newbury on May 12, and one similar offence, but without the racial element.

These were dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Armed police on Hungerford streets

Armed police on Hungerford streets

Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

Man stole women's underwear

court gavel

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33