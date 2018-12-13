Thatcham woman cleared of racial assault

A THATCHAM woman has been cleared of carrying out a racially motivated attack on another woman in Newbury town centre.



Twenty-year-old Molly Barbara Hasarik, who lives at Chapel Street, denied assaulting Marta Rodrigues Da Silva in Bartholomew Street on May 12 and that the offence was racially aggravated.

On Wednesday, December 5, Ms Hasarik was found not guilty of the offence following a trial at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Hasarik had also denied three more charges – one of straightforward assault by beating against the same alleged victim on the same occasion; one of causing Laima Lebedeva harassment, alarm or distress, which was racially aggravated, in Newbury on May 12, and one similar offence, but without the racial element.

These were dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.