Robinson's delight at vital victory

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson is determined to continue to move up the Southern League Division 1 South table and pull clear of the relegation zone.

The Kingfishers are in 14th position, nine points clear of the drop after a 1-0 win away to Bideford on Saturday.

Shane Cooper-Clark’s first-half strike was enough for Town to collect all three points and Robinson was pleased with the character his side showed.

“It was a tough victory really,” he said. “We rode our luck at times because they hit the post twice before we scored and it was hard work.

“The conditions were appalling, especially in the second-half. You couldn’t really see your hand in front of your face.

“I am pleased with the character we showed, and the resilience.”

Robinson was pleased to come away with all three points after the 344-mile round trip.

He said: “To keep a clean sheet and win 1-0 on the road, especially with it being our furthest trip, we have to be happy.

“We have a lot of football between now and the New Year and it was a big victory for us because we did need to win it.

“We’ll continue to look up the table rather than over our shoulder so we can try to hit the magical 40-point mark as quickly as we can.”

Thatcham welcome Melksham Town to Waterside Park on Saturday (1pm kick off), hoping to avenge defeat in the FA Trophy earlier this season.

The two sides met in last season’s FA Vase quarter-final with Thatcham winning 1-0, on the way to success in the

competition.

Robinson said: “We don’t get many derbies where we are, but I think we class them as close to us so we’ll look forward to it and fingers crossed we can get a positive result.”