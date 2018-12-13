Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Veteran runners are in the medals

There was more success for Newbury Athletics Club

Newbury Athletic Club enjoyed medal success at the South of England Masters Cross Country Championships in Horspath, near Oxford, on Sunday.

The club fielded complete teams in the three men’s age-groups and in the women’s 50-59 category.

The M60+ team of Irwin Fairclough, Mike Sheridan and Geoff Anderson took the silver medal for the second year in succession, just behind winners Barnet & District AC.

Other team positions were: M40-49 (Jeff Bird, Martin Walker and Andrew Russell) in eighth, M50-59 (Wayne Lillis, Nige Popplewell and Andy Tuttle) in 15th and F50-55 (Anne Stewart-Power, Jenny Eaton, Sue van Huyssteen) in fifth.

Liz Harkness completed her set of medals in the F65+ age-group, finishing in third place to follow up on last year’s win and her runner-up spot in 2016.

Other top 10 finishers were: Anne Stewart-Power, fifth F55; Irwin Fairclough, fifth M60; Mike Sheridan, eighth M65; and Jenny Eaton 10th F55.

