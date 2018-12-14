Come along for a Christmas singalong in Newbury tonight (Fri)

PEOPLE are being invited along to a free Christmas singalong in Newbury tomorrow night (Friday), from 6.45pm to 9pm.

The evening will feature Cold Ash Brass, The Cromwell Singers, school choirs and the Ultimate Michael Bublé Tribute Show.

Everyone is welcome. Tickets are not required and those wishing to attend are encouraged to register their interest on the event’s Facebook page.

The event is being sponsored by Vodafone and organised by the Greenham Trust and Visit Newbury, in conjunction with Newbury Business Improvement District (BID).

Thanks go to choirs from Brightwalton, Brimpton, Burghclere, Hermitage, Inkpen, The Willows and Whitelands Park primary schools.