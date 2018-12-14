Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Come along for a Christmas singalong in Newbury tonight (Fri)

Free event takes place in the town centre from 6.45pm

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Come along for a Christmas singalong in Newbury tonight (Fri)

PEOPLE are being invited along to a free Christmas singalong in Newbury tomorrow night (Friday), from 6.45pm to 9pm.

The evening will feature Cold Ash Brass, The Cromwell Singers, school choirs and the Ultimate Michael Bublé Tribute Show.

Everyone is welcome. Tickets are not required and those wishing to attend are encouraged to register their interest on the event’s Facebook page.

The event is being sponsored by Vodafone and organised by the Greenham Trust and Visit Newbury, in conjunction with Newbury Business Improvement District (BID).

Thanks go to choirs from Brightwalton, Brimpton, Burghclere, Hermitage, Inkpen, The Willows and Whitelands Park primary schools.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Mike Hogan

    14/12/2018 - 11:11

    I've tried every which way to get the news from the NWN digital platform but only get repeated pictures and adverts for WD40 or funeral plans.

    Reply

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Armed police on Hungerford streets

Armed police on Hungerford streets

Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

Drink-driver, nearly three times limit, crashed at junction

Court No.1 New

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33