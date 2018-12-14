Prior's Court Family Fund closes today

A FUND set up to support the families of the three Prior’s Court staff members killed in October’s crash has raised nearly £40,000.

The fund closes today (Friday) and will be distributed between the families of Mrs Gardiner, Mr Aleixo and Mrs MacLellan.

The money will also be used to support two staff members who remain in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Donations can be made at www.priorscourt.org.uk/appeal/familyfund or through the school’s fundraising department on (01635) 245918 or fundraising@priorscourt.org.uk

The school set up the Prior’s Court Family Fund on October 15 in response to thousands of messages of support in the wake of the tragedy to help those who lost their loved ones.

The fund raised more than £12,000 in its first week and currently stands at around £38,000.