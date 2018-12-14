Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Prior's Court Family Fund closes today

Fund was set up to raise money for staff members killed in M4 tragedy

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

School staff killed in M4 crash

A FUND set up to support the families of the three Prior’s Court staff members killed in October’s crash has raised nearly £40,000.

The fund closes today (Friday) and will be distributed between the families of Mrs Gardiner, Mr Aleixo and Mrs MacLellan.

The money will also be used to support two staff members who remain in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Donations can be made at www.priorscourt.org.uk/appeal/familyfund or through the school’s fundraising department on (01635) 245918 or fundraising@priorscourt.org.uk   

The school set up the Prior’s Court Family Fund on October 15 in response to thousands of messages of support in the wake of the tragedy to help those who lost their loved ones.

The fund raised more than £12,000 in its first week and currently stands at around £38,000.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Armed police on Hungerford streets

Armed police on Hungerford streets

Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

Drink-driver, nearly three times limit, crashed at junction

Court No.1 New

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33