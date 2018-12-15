Rocco loves Alexa!

MEET Rocco, the amorous talking parrot who’s fallen in love with Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa.

It began when Rocco worked out how to chat up the device... but it got out of hand when he learned how to order life’s little luxuries online.

His owner, Marion Wischnewski, from the National Animal Welfare Trust’s rehoming centre in Great Shefford, said: “They chat away to each other all day. Often I come in and there’s music playing.”

Rocco apparently prefers ballads by Kings of Leon to woo his cybernetic squeeze.

But Ms Wischnewski, a junior animal care leader, realised that he had also persuaded Alexa to order him a bizarre array of goods.

She said: “I have to check the shopping list when I come in from work and cancel all the items he’s ordered.

“So far I’ve had to remove a light bulb, some berries, a kite, ice-cream, strawberries, a water melon, raisins and some broccoli.”

African grey parrots are known for their exceptionally high intelligence and mimicking skills.