Festival of Light returns to Newbury today

NEWBURY town centre will transform into a twinkling wonderland today as the Corn Exchange’s annual Festival of Light: Lantern Procession winds its way up Northbrook Street and into the Market Place.

This stunning annual winter event brings together the whole community to celebrate the festive season.

Everyone can join in with their own lantern, or they can soak up the atmosphere as the candlelit procession travels along Northbrook Street to the Market Place.

Last year more than 300 lanterns and about 900 people took part in the procession and the total turnout was close to 2,000.

The Corn Exchange team and 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space, have been working with run a series of lantern-making workshops with members of the public.

To take part, meet by the Methodist Church in Northbrook Street at 4pm or simply watch at 4.30pm.

To complete the evening, there will be live music from Birmingham’s turbo-charged Balkan-folk extravaganza The Destroyers, and food and drink will be available.

Part of the venue's regular annual outdoor arts programme of events, the Festival of Light is presented by the Corn Exchange and funded by Greenham Trust and Arts Council England.

For more information, visit www.cornexchangenew.com