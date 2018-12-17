Firefighters' car wash boost for charity

NEWBURY Fire Station presented a cheque for £600 to Cancer Research UK last Monday.

Blue watch crews raised the money through a charity car wash in September.

Watch manager Robin Jordan said: “It’s not us that have raised it. We have done the easy bit of devoting our time.

“It’s the people of Newbury who have donated their money and a big thank you to them really.

“Half of the money goes to The Fire Fighters Charity and we like to choose something local and like any charity, Cancer Research is a worthy cause.”

Maria Gomez, from Cancer Research Berkshire, said: “Cancer Research UK receives no public funding, so support from the public is really crucial to our work.

“I would like to thank everybody who was involved in the car wash and all at Newbury Fire Station for all their continued support.”

Earlier this year, Newbury firefighters organised a car wash to raise funds for the Prior’s Court Family Fund.

The fund was set up after three members of staff from the Hermitage-based school for autistic pupils were killed in a minibus crash on the M4.