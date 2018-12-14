Woman appears in court charged with causing death of Thatcham police officer

A woman has appeared in court charged with causing the deaths of a Thatcham police officer and an elderly woman.

Pc James Dixon was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A4 in Hare Hatch, near Twyford, on Tuesday, December 5 last year.

A passenger in the car, 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin, was also killed in the crash and the female driver of the vehicle received hospital treatment.

Agne Jasulaitiene, aged 35, of Talavera Close, Bracknell Forest, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday to face two charges of causing death by careless driving.

She will next appear at Reading Crown Court in January.

Pc Dixon, who lived in Thatcham with his wife Sam and was based at Loddon Valley Police Station, was known for his appearances on Sky TV’s Road Wars series.

Mrs Dixon said: “My family and I, along with Mrs Goodwin’s family, continue to live with the consequences of this tragic collision.



“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the individuals who have supported us through this last year and await the next steps in the legal process.”

Matthew Claxson, partner at Moore Blatch, representing the family, said: “The collision which took place on 5th December was a tragedy for all involved.



“It would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time due to the ongoing criminal proceedings, other than to say that we are continuing to support Mrs Dixon and her family through the legal process.”

Pc Dixon had served with Thames Valley Police for 18 years in roles ranging from local policing, intelligence and specialist operations.

Thames Valley Police referred the collision to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, and an investigation is being conducted by Sussex Police.