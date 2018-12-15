Grassroots legend Kevin's quarter-century to football

A SCHOOL caretaker has been presented with an award for his long service to grassroots football in Newbury.

Kevin Butcher, who tends Speenhamland Primary School, marked the 25th anniversary of his involvement with English Schools Football.

Mr Butcher was presented with his long-service award by English Schools Football Association chairman John Martin at the school on Monday, December 3.

The award recognises Mr Butcher’s commitment to school and grassroots football over the past 25 years, in which he continues to play an important role.

Many children have received their first taste of football through his Fun Soccer at Trinity School on Saturday mornings.

He has also been heavily involved in the Newbury District Primary Schools Football Association (NDPSFA) over the past 25 years.

Mr Butcher was joined in the celebration by committee member Doug Cook and NDPSFA president David Gent.

Speenhamland Primary School headteacher Emma Parish said: “This is great achievement for Mr Butcher.

“We are incredibly proud of him and lucky to have him in our school.”