Council leisure centre fees to rise next year

FEES at West Berkshire-owned leisure centres will increase next year, but still represent “good value for money”, says a leading councillor.

Gyms, swimming and hall hire fees and charges will increase by an average of 2.9 per cent in January.

The rise means that a casual gym user with a West Berkshire Card will pay £7.80 next year, up from £7.55, while non-card users will pay £8.80, up from £8.55.

Parkwood Leisure Ltd is West Berkshire Council’s contractor for its centres, which sets charges based on its business plan and then submits them to the council.

Discussing the increase, at a full council meeting last Thursday, executive member for leisure Rick Jones (Con, Purley-on-Thames) said that the modest increases were lower than last year’s 3.1 per cent hike and lower than inflation.

“With this increase the proposed charges in West Berkshire are still at the lower end of the scale in the wider area,” he said.

The charges have been factored against other local authorities and leisure facilities, their usage and position in the local market.

The council said that there were no direct implications to its budgets as the contractor retains all income.

An income share arrangement lies within the contract should the end-of-year surplus be above a certain threshold.