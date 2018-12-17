Newbury woman's plea to find ring left by her late husband

AN elderly resident from Newbury is making a desperate plea to the local community after losing a treasured ring in the toilets of Camp Hopson last week.

The 81-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, entered the department store on Northbrook Street at approximately 9.45am on Thursday, December 12.

She visited the ladies toilets on the second floor of the store and removed the ring to wash her hands, placing it on the receptacle in the corner.

She then returned to her car and upon realising she did not have the ring, rushed back to the toilets, where it was gone.

The woman has said she is “devastated” to have lost the ring, which was given to her by her late husband who passed away in 2014.

The pair enjoyed 49 years of marriage together.

The ring, which would fit an adult woman’s little finger, has an unusual red bloodstone in the centre engraved with the owner’s family coat of arms.

The woman said: “I have treasured and worn the ring for over 50 years.

“It was a very personal gift from my late husband.

“To anyone else it means nothing, to me, everything.

“I am therefore appealing for this so special personal ring to be returned to me and I will be very grateful if this happens.”

A monetary reward will be given for its return.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the ring can contact info@missingring.co.uk or call Thames Valley Police on 101 and reference 43180380793.