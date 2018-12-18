Jacob raises £1,000 for charity from litter-pick

A NEWBURY mother who has a degenerative muscle disease has spoken of her immense pride in her son who raised more than £1,000 to help others with the condition.

Seven-year-old Jacob Halling decided to do a sponsored litter-pick around Greenham on Saturday, November 17, to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Jacob, who attends Kintbury St Mary’s Primary School, spent four hours picking up rubbish and was joined by his mother Louise, father Mark and a couple of friends who wanted to help out.

Muscular dystrophy results in increased weakening and breakdown of skeletal muscles over time.

Jacob’s mother was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 20.

Mrs Halling said: “Jacob came home from school one day and he said ‘I know what I want to do – a sponsored litter-pick’.

“I knew it had to be a challenge, so I suggested he do a couple of hours.

“He did really well and stayed really focused – there was a shocking amount of rubbish everywhere, so we collected loads.

“I’m very proud of him. It’s amazing how he’s raised so much.”

After the clean-up, Jacob and his helpers collected enough bags of rubbish to fill a car boot.

Mrs Halling said: “Muscular dystrophy is very much part of our lives and Jacob has grown up with it.

“For him, it’s normal, but he’s aware I’m different to other mums.”

As well as raising funds for those like his mother, Jacob thought a litter-pick would be a good way to honour his late grandfather Bill, who was a great lover of the outdoors.

Jacob said: “I love nature and the environment, just like my grandad Bill did, so I wanted to clean up the litter that people have left behind.

“I also love my mummy and think she is very brave.

“Every penny I raise from this challenge will go to help people like my mum who are living with muscular dystrophy.”

To sponsor Jacob, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacobhalling