M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

THE M4 is currently closed eastbound between Junctions 13 and 12 following a serious collision.

Traffic is unable to access the motorway from Junction 13 and police say the road will remain shut for several hours.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

There is serious congestion on the A34 around Junction 13 and eastbound on the A4 between Newbury and Theale.

To make matters worse for motorists, there is a secondary traffic collision on the M4 eastbound, approaching the closure at junction 13.

Highways England posted on Twitter: "One lane closed, however this will have an additional impact on traffic. Currently 2.5 miles of congestion behind this second incident, with a further 3 miles of queues approaching J13."