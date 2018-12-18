Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Crusaders clash with Slough postponed

The two sides were due to meet in the Berks & Bucks quarter-final

TONIGHT'S Berks & Bucks Cup quarter-final between Hungerford Town and Slough Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A pitch inspection took place at Bulpit Lane on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the last-eight clash and as a result of heavy rain over the last few days, the game will not go ahead.

The Crusaders were without a fixture last weekend and now turn their attentions to Dartford in the National League South on Saturday.

After the clash with the promotion hopefuls, Town welcome Oxford City to Bulpit Lane on Boxing Day.

A re-arranged date of the fixture will be announced in due course.

