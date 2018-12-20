Thatcham face hectic schedule

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson is fully aware of the sacrifices his squad and other non-league players have to make during the Christmas break.

The Kingfishers are due to play four games in the next 12 days, which include league fixtures on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

But, despite the hectic period, Robinson believes they have become used to their commitments having played at this level before.

“Christmas is an important time for family and a lot of the players will have time with them,” he said. “But non-league footballers have become accustomed to it now and they know they have to be well prepared.

“They can’t really over-indulge on Christmas Day if we play on Boxing Day and it’s the sacrifices we have to deal with.

“My players are fully aware of the schedule, they look after themselves and they’ll be as professional as they can possibly be, but I also want them to enjoy themselves.”

Thatcham host Paulton Rovers on Saturday, before a Boxing Day trip to Fleet Town and although it’s a busy schedule, Robinson is relishing the quick turnaround of matches.

We are enjoying this league,” he said. “We want to do the best that we physically can and, like I said before, I love the Christmas break because of all the games we have.”

The Thatcham boss has also outlined that training will be a chance to work on things.

He said: “We’ll have good training sessions before we play against Paulton so we can try to work on many different things.

“We want to be more ruthless in front of goal and hopefully we can string a couple of results together like I know we can.”

Robinson was speaking after Saturday’s all-ticket clash with Melksham was postponed at Waterside Park due to a frozen pitch.