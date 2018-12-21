Vintage pop-ups for the Kennet Shopping centre

THE Christmas season has heralded the arrival of not one, but two, pop-up vintage stores at the Kennet Shopping centre, Newbury.

Both stores, Isabel’s Retro and Vintage Clothing and Andrew’s Vintage and Retro, will be at the centre into the new year.

Isabel’s offers an array of reproduction vintage clothing, jewellery and accessories as well as Rosie’s Retro & Vintage Studio – a vintage hair stylist, photoshoots and have-a-go hair workshops run by vintage stylist Jenni Lucas.

Owner Isabel Carnsew, who has spent five years on a market stall in Northbrook Street, said: “I wanted to make the change to the shop due to the five years of winters.

“I opened a pop-up shop in Swindon last year and it was successful, so I was looking for other opportunities.

“The Kennet Centre have been fantastic and have been really great for pop-up shops.

“Weekdays here have been a challenge, but the weekend and workshops are working really well.”

Isabel’s is staying in the centre until February, with the intention of trying to get a permanent spot there in the future.

Before Christmas, Isabel’s is holding a Christmas competition to win a 1950s makeover and photo shoot in the store and 50-per-cent discount on any dress.

All you need to do it write a letter to Santa starting “Oh Dear Santa, I have been naughty this Christmas” and explain why.

Entries should be dropped off at the shop by this Saturday.

A newer resident to the Kennet Shopping centre is Andrew’s Vintage and Retro, which opened less that two weeks ago.

The owner, Andrew Jupp, sells an eclectic collection of vintage items – from 1920s marble ornaments and bakelite dressing table sets to vinyl and Star Wars memorabilia.

Mr Jupp has collected vintage items for many years and has decided to sell off some of his collection.

“This is my first time opening a shop,” he said, “although I sold at fairs from Hungerford, or Chichester, to Tetbury. All around the South East.

“I’m a collector really, and still collect, but I told my wife when I retired I would start trading.

“The Kennet Centre team have been great. It gives us a different experience and offers the people of Newbury something different.”

Mr Jupp will be in the centre until mid-January at least and will then make the decision whether to take the lease on for longer.

He said: “I have really enjoyed being here and there have been lots of great people coming in, looking and asking questions. It’s great just communicating with people.

“Our best sellers are vinyl, Star Wars and Subbuteo memorabilia.”

Other independent traders in the centre include No 96 Home and Gifts, owned by Teresa Glanville.

The shop, which sells items with a vintage or Scandinavian feel for the home, has been in the centre since July and Ms Glanville is currently considering whether to renew the lease after Christmas.

No 96 Home and Gifts also has a branch on Pound Street, which has upcycling workshops and a wider array of upcycling materials.

Ms Glanville said: “We don’t have the same customers here.

“Being in the Kennet Centre means we access more people from this side of town.

“If I could keep the two shops going I would.

“Keep the Kennet Centre branch for gifts and cards and Pound Street one for classes and upcycling.

“We are here until Christmas with a view to staying, although there has been interest in the unit by a non-retail organisation.”

Another independent pop-up shop currently in the centre is One Day Woodcraft, run by local wood craftsman Chris Allen.

Isabel’s Retro and Vintage Clothing unit is a winner in Newbury’s Best Dressed Christmas Window 2018.