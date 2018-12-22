Festival of Light illuminates Newbury

MARKET Place was magically transformed into a euphoric spectacle of light and sound as The Festival of Light illuminated Newbury under a rainy night sky on Sunday evening.

The annual event, run by the Corn Exchange, drew in more than 2,500 people, who defied the wintry downpour to celebrate the ninth year of the popular parade.

Visitors lined Northbrook Street as the procession – led by an enthusiastic group of percussionists from Reading-based samba drumming group Beetroots Bateria – drummed their way from Newbury Methodist Church towards the Market Place.

An impressive dragon lantern, emblazoned with the words ‘Save Your Corn Exchange’, headed the procession, which started at 4.30pm.

Giant lanterns, designed by Martin West, head of creative design at the Corn Exchange’s 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space, greeted attendees as they filed into the Market Place for the event’s finale.

They included a giant wasp with flying wings, a squid, a lizard and a snail, among other figurative displays, accompanied by fire braziers, snacks and mulled wine.

Mr West said: “It was great to see all the different lanterns that are made every year and to be reminded of ones that were made a few years ago and treasured between the lantern processions.

“Being part of the lantern procession is a reminder of how great the community is at coming together and celebrating the town.”

#Newbury’s Market Place has been magically transformed into a magnificent scene of fiery lights and rumbling sound, wowza @CornExchange, what a show⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Lo0ssaYhUZ — Fiona Tomas (@fionatomas_nwn) December 16, 2018

The procession ended in a triumphant display of a firecrackers being set alight under a lit half-moon lantern, surrounded by others in the shape of stars, before The Destroyers performed on stage.

Corn Exchange director Grant Brisland said: “The Festival of Light is now a staple part of what we do every Christmas.

“What’s always really extraordinary is the community spirit that this brings together.

“One thing that we’re really proud of is that the event brings in such diverse communities.

“We work with local schools to make lanterns, but we also do community workshops ourselves in the library or over at 101, which is our creative space.

“Seeing everyone come together and seeing lanterns that were made a few years ago returning is really special.”

From April 2019, the Corn Exchange is set to have all of its funding from West Berkshire Council cut.

The Save Your Corn Exchange campaign is asking people to commit to £2 a month towards its running costs, with a fundraising target of £150,000 a year.

The campaign, which can be found on the venue’s website, aims to sign up regular givers, to provide the organisation with a stable funding source to safeguard the future of the organisation.

Mr Brisland added: “The lantern procession is one of the biggest events that we do, so raising awareness of the Save Your Corn Exchange made sense for us.

“Lots of people are keen to contribute in small amounts at a free event so that we can maintain the free provision that outdoor events like these enable year.

“That’s why we had a sign at the front of the procession to make it really clear that events like the Festival of Light could be at risk if we don’t hit the fundraising target.”