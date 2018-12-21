Ladies march on in cup

NEWBURY booked their place in the third round of the Intermediate Cup after toppling Midlands Championship 2 leaders Buckingham.

It was the ladies’ sixth straight victory and earned them a home showdown with Old Elthamians on January 20.

There was nothing to choose between the teams for the first 25 minutes, but Newbury went ahead when good work from

Devon Holt and Meg Mason set up Becky Wilson, who broke the defensive line to score, with Holt adding the conversion to make it 7-0.

Buckingham hit back with an unconverted try on 42 minutes, but Newbury stretched their lead soon after when a lightning break led to Lozzie Price-Richards scoring her second try in three games.

The home side narrowed the gap to 12-10 with another try, but Newbury's fitness and fantastic decision-making saw them play the last 15 minutes in the Buckingham half.

And they wrapped the game up when Holt set up Sophie Dowson to score, Chloe Hunt adding the extras to cap a fine team display.

Harwood delighted with work rate

Newbury coach Joe Harwood said: “After the pre-match team talk, no coaches spoke to players until the final whistle, which meant the players had to find solutions to any problems that arose.

“The girls’ work rate was outstanding, on and off the ball.

“Defensively we had a desire and hunger to get the ball back and when we had the ball despite not being at our accurate best in terms of handling, we were clinical, particularly off turnovers.

“That was the toughest opponent we’ve faced this season and showed just how much we’ve learnt to date this season.

“Training numbers have been the highest they ever have been in my five years involved and that is showing as we have won our last six matches and heading in to the Christmas break we are top of Championship 2 South West and in the last 16 of the Intermediate Cup.”