A power surge in Woolton Hill knocks out electricity

Fri, 21 Dec 2018
A POWER surge in Woolton Hill has left residents with no power since 5:30pm last night (Thursday).
One resident reports the surge destroying a number of household appliances including the dishwasher, shower pump, and internet modem.
As many as 58 properties on Upper Harwood Rise have been without power since 5:30pm.
Some have since been reconnected and it is not thought the power will be fully restored until noon today (Friday).
More to follow.
