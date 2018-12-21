Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A power surge in Woolton Hill knocks out electricity

More than 12 hours without power

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

electricity pylon

A POWER surge in Woolton Hill has left residents with no power since 5:30pm last night (Thursday). 

One resident reports the surge destroying a number of household appliances including the dishwasher, shower pump, and internet modem. 

As many as 58 properties on Upper Harwood Rise have been without power since 5:30pm.

Some have since been reconnected and it is not thought the power will be fully restored until noon today (Friday). 

More to follow.

