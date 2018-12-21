Patterson romps to victory at Racecourse

ANNA Patterson clinched victory in the 11th round of the Wessex Cyclo-Cross League at Newbury Racecourse on Sunday.

The Banjo Cycles rider won the under-12 girls race on another successful day for the Newbury-based club.

Paul Lloyd won Vets 40 races and there were second places for Amelia Cox in the under-16 girls and Emily Conn in the junior women.

Adrian Lansley of PedalOn, Tadley, maintained his tremendous form in the men’s senior race.

He made his bid for victory win after the first lap and staying clear for the whole hour.

Sam Allen, also of Pedal On, was second and Tom Budden (Sotonia CC) third.

A total of 393 riders took part in the various races with many riders visiting from other leagues, attracted by the excellent venue.

The event was sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery, Nuffield Health Newbury, Newbury Weekly News and Banjo Cycles.

The next Wessex League event is on Sunday, January 6, in Abingdon, but in the meantime there will be The Circle cyclo-cross event in Goldwell Park, Newbury, on New Year’s Day.





Results

- Under-10 boys: 1 Joe Carpenter (Sutton CC), 2 Xavier Lee (Palmer Park Velo), 3 Stanley Wilkes (Solent Pirates)

- Under-12 girls: 1 Anna Patterson (Banjo Cycles), 2 Zoe Parker (Stratford CC), 3 Zoe Roche (Sutton CC)

- Under-14 girls: 1 Niamh Murphy (Cotswold Veldrijden), 2 Phoebe Roche (Sutton CC), 3 Greta Carey (Palmer Park Velo)

- Under-16 boys: 1 Max Edgington (Solent Pirates), 2 Jamie Gostick (Palmer Park Velo), 3 William Ryan (Solihull CC)

- Under-16 girls: 1 Madeline Grace-Cooper (Spokes BPC Racing), 2 Amelia Cox (Banjo Cycles), 3 Elena Day (Solent Pirates)

- Junior boys: 1 Sam Freeman (Hargroves Ridley Montezuma’s), 2 David Hird (Halesown A&CC), 3 Euan Macleod (PedalOn)

- Junior girls: 1 Amy Cantelo (Hargroves Ridley Montezuma’s), 2 Emily Conn (Banjo Cycles), 3 Connie Stevens (Team Vision Innovative Leisure)

- Veteran women: 1 Maryka Sennema ( Raceline RT), 2 Caroline Goward (Farnborough CC), 3 Amber Lansley (PedalOn)

- Veteran 40 men: 1 Paul Lloyd (Banjo Cycles/Raceware/Specialized), 2 Crispin Doyle (Hargroves Ridley Montezuma’s), 3 Jamie Norfolk (PedalOn)

- Senior men: 1 Adrian Lansley (PedalOn), 2 Sam Allen (PedalOn), 3 Tom Budden (Sotonia CC)