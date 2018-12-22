Fantastic Flo raises money for the homeless

YOU’RE never too young to help the homeless and disadvantaged – Flo Ryan will tell you.

The four-year-old from West Ilsley fundraised for homeless agencies at the village’s charity pizza evening on Saturday, November 17.

Flo’s chocolate crispy cakes went down a storm at the event and she raised money for a London-based homeless charity, West Berkshire Homeless and Newbury Soup Kitchen.

The youngster, who attends Brightwalton Primary School, wanted to buy and deliver some food herself and popped by the soup kitchen last Thursday, when she received a warm welcome and encouragement from the charity’s founder, Meryl Praill.

Flo’s mother Angela Ryan, who also runs mental health charity Recovery in Mind, said: “Flo’s interest in homelessness came about as she saw two tents near the council offices in Newbury and asked why people were camping in the winter.

“So I told her it wasn’t their choice and that they should have homes and support.

“She was visibly shocked and wanted to help.

“The community of West Ilsley appreciates the support we share and how fortunate we are to be safe and warm at night.

“It was a village friend of mine, Marnie Moyle, who organised the pizza night.

“It was a great fundraiser and brought lots of villagers together for a winter’s evening to highlight the issue of homelessness.”

After meeting Flo, Mrs Praill said: “With the increase of rough sleepers in our community, it is important to educate our younger generations to respect and support the people less fortunate and vulnerable.

“Talking to Flo at a level she could understand was fantastic – I hope she gained a little bit of knowledge.

“Compassion and love is key to make anyone feel part of society.

“We thoroughly enjoyed having Flo into see us before we opened – what a little ray of sunshine.”

Flo raised £16.

Donations of food and funds are always welcome at Newbury Soup Kitchen.

For more information, visit www.newburysoupkitchen.org.uk