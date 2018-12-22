Green bin charge to stay, says council

WEST Berkshire Council has rejected a petition signed by 6,854 people, calling on the local authority to scrap its controversial £50 green bin charge.

The cash-strapped local authority introduced the fee for collecting garden waste in September in a bid to generate £900,000 a year of additional revenue.

At a meeting last month, council leader Graham Jones said bringing in the charge was a decision the local authority “didn’t want to make”, but said it had been left with little choice.

He said the funding the council receives from the Government had reduced to almost zero, while demand for its services had increased by 15 per cent.

“We want to keep charges as low as possible, but we must also continue to care for our most vulnerable,” he told councillors.

“If a child needs to be taken into care, we need to be able to do so. If an elderly person needs care, we need to be able to provide it.

“When I speak to people from outside the district, many are surprised that we do not charge already for this service. All of our neighbouring authorities do.”

Taking a dig at the opposing Liberal Democrat group, who presented the petition, he said: “Indeed, nearly all Lib Dem-controlled authorities charge.”

He added: “It is predicted that all authorities will charge by 2022,” before concluding: “It is quite clear the financial challenges facing us will not go away.”

Mr Jones continued his attack on the Lib Dems.

He maintained the group agreed to the principle of charging – because it tabled an amendment in March’s budget meeting to reduce it, but not scrap it completely.

Mr Jones said: “Since then the elections have intervened and that principled position has been exchanged for shameful flip-flopping populism.

“Quite frankly, I find the behaviour opposite on this particular issue, a disgrace.”

Opposition leader Lee Dillon hit back, saying: “In response to councillor Jones’ feigned anger over this, what we proposed was to use £450,000 of transitional funding to help residents adapt.

“It was not accepting the principle of charging, it was about mitigating the impact on residents.”

The council’s portfolio holder for waste, Hilary Cole, said: “Petitions like this devalue the very real concerns of West Berkshire residents.”

Mrs Cole added that of the 6,854 people who signed the petition, only 3,376 people – or 55 per cent – lived in West Berkshire.

She said that some signatures had come from Canada, USA, Australia, Russia, Barbados, South Korea, Egypt, Uganda, India, New Zealand and several EU countries and the UAE.

Lib Dem deputy leader Alan Macro responded by saying that a large number of West Berkshire residents had to put down a city on the electronic petition and therefore selected Reading.

Mrs Cole said: “This is an opt-in charge and not a green bin tax as the Lib Dems keep saying.”

Mrs Cole concluded: “Tough decisions need to be made, and we made them.”

Mr Jones added: “As public servants, we have to have the courage to make difficult decisions – the courage to stand by them and the courage to explain them.

“I wish we were in a position to reverse where we are, regrettably we are not.

“I cannot predict the future and it may well be that in a few years’ time we can rethink this position. But regrettably at this moment and in this current climate, we are not in the financial position to reverse this charge.”