Family tribute to Hungerford accident victim

THE family of Jack Morley, from Hungerford, a pedestrian who died following a traffic accident on Sunday, December 16, has issued a heartfelt tribute to him.

Mr Morley, aged 36, was involved in a collision on the A34 near Botley in Oxfordshire at around 2.15am.

A silver saloon car was travelling south on the A34, approximately half a mile before the Botley Interchange, when it collided with Mr Morley, who died at the scene.

The family said in a statement: “Jack came from a large family. He leaves behind his mum, step-father and grandad. He was much loved by his family and many, many friends.

“Jack enjoyed tinkering with bikes and of course enjoying the ride out and fresh air. He enjoyed snowboarding, mounting biking and travelling so much, visiting many places.

“Jack was the most endearing walking contradiction of a person. He was crazy but calm, wild but the voice of reason free spirited but settled and so very kind hearted.

“You'll never find another Jack. Jack lived three lifetimes in one.

“He was the life and soul and the bridge between friends. He had the biggest smile to ever come into your life and the best cuddles. He was the most respectable guy you would ever meet.”

Thames Valley Police is continuing to investigate the death and has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to this incident.






