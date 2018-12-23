Homeless denied use of stadium toilets

WEST Berkshire Council has ruled out re-opening Newbury’s empty football ground to allow homeless people to use the facilities.

Newbury FC were kicked out of Faraday Road, their home of 55 years, in June, after West Berkshire Council said that they could not extend their lease.

The local authority wanted to have the ground ready for redevelopment, as part of its wider plan to regenerate the London Road Industrial Estate.

However, that now looks some time away from happening after the Court of Appeal ruled the council had entered into an unlawful agreement with St Modwen, the developer it selected to carry out the scheme.

At a recent meeting, Newbury town councillor Martha Vickers (Lib Dem, Northcroft) asked if the showers and toilets at the ground could be utilised to help support the homeless.

But the short answer from the council’s executive member for housing Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley) was no.

A condition survey of the ground in August revealed that the buildings could not be reoccupied without immediate remedial works.

This included the fact, Mrs Cole said, that hot water for showering was unavailable.

“The council has no further use for the buildings and, as such, will not be investing monies into the existing structures,” Mrs Cole said.

She added that the council’s housing service had commissioned hostel services, with showering facilities, at the Two Saints hostel, Newtown Road.

Undeterred, Mrs Vickers asked: “Do you agree that following recent developments it may be some time before any plans for the developments for the area can go ahead and that, as this is an asset of community value, you should not only be maintaining it and utilising it for the homeless?”

“The short answer, Mrs Vickers, is no,” Mrs Cole said.

“The building is of no use to us and we are not spending council taxpayers’ money on restoring a building that we have no further use for.”

The next day, the council announced that rough sleepers at an unauthorised encampment at Faraday Road would be offered places to stay during the cold weather.

In line with its winter provision, the council has offered rough sleepers access to accommodation at the Two Saints hostel.

The council said that a number of rough sleepers staying in tents behind the football ground had increased when portable toilets were recently installed by the West Berkshire Homeless charity.

Mrs Cole said: “There is no reason for anyone to be sleeping rough in Newbury.

“There is plenty of space at the Two Saints hostel in Newtown Road.

“Our housing officers are speaking to people about their options and each individual is being offered two accommodation options.

“The Homeless Strategy Group has developed a plan of action over the last year.

“Voluntary groups and charities including West Berkshire Homeless, Loose Ends and the Newbury Soup Kitchen joined forces to focus their efforts to support the work of Two Saints and ensure that rough sleepers receive the help they need to help them back to independence and a home.

“While we understand that the options available won’t be for everyone, the offer is there and we are doing our best to help as many people as possible.

“Our priority is to ensure that everyone has somewhere warm to sleep as the temperature drops.”

The council said that some rough sleepers at Faraday Road had taken up the offer of accommodation at Two Saints.

It added that it had started clearing waste from the site and would be removing the portable toilets shortly.

People can use www.streetlink.org.uk to direct rough sleepers to a place to stay and so that outreach workers can then find them to offer support and advice.