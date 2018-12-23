Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Loose Ends serves up Christmas lunch

Drop-in centre feeds homeless and vulnerable community with all the trimmings

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

HOMELESS charity Loose Ends held its Christmas lunch for homeless and less fortunate people earlier this week. 

The event, on Sunday December 15, served 50 people go to the Baptist Church hall, Cheap Street, a freshly-prepared Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, cooked and served by the charity’s volunteers.

Everyone also received a Christmas bag of gifts, with chocolates and toiletries.

Loose Ends is a drop-in centre feeding the homeless and vulnerable.

It is open five days a week and serves breakfast on Wednesdays and Fridays.

It also serves lunch on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays. 

