Newbury motorist drunk five times legal limit

A NEWBURY motorist was involved in a car crash after drinking nearly five times the legal limit.

The alcohol reading was revealed at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 5.

In the dock was 29-year-old Katarzyna Farion of Sunderland Gardens.

She admitted driving a Citroën C2 in Bartholomew Street, Newbury, after drinking more than the legal limit on November 11.

Tests showed 159mcg of alcohol per 100ml of alcohol in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates imposed a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

They said a custodial sentence, albeit suspended, was justified because of the very high reading and because an accident had occurred.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Ms Farion was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid community work and to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.

Finally, the court banned her from driving for three years.

