Vodafone film Christmas ad in Aldbourne

VODAFONE didn’t stray far from its UK headquarters in Newbury to find a location for its Christmas advert this year.

The telecoms giant selected the green at Aldbourne, Wiltshire, as the perfect spot for filming the ad.

The clip, which stars British actor Martin Freeman, is called Glide Through Christmas.

The Sherlock Holmes and Love Actually actor is part of a family gathering on the green, which was transformed into an ice rink for the occasion.

In the ad, Aldershot-born Freeman cannot believe his bad luck when Aunty Sue arrives at the party unannounced and he realises he hasn’t bought her a Christmas present.

But his partner uses her 4G network signal to quickly order a present online, before a euphoric Mr Freeman is seen skating on the ice impressively, in a dream. 

